Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $4.25. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 10,556 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.