Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 513,600 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,592,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,600 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 11.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $435,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

NYSE:EDU traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 798,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.