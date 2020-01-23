Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 729,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,723. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.