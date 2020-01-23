General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,155 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

GIS stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

