General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.
Shares of GE stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 364,671 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
