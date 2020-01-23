General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 364,671 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.