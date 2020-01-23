Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $185,035.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Allcoin, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.28 or 0.05477677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128005 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011759 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, CoinMex, Allcoin, DigiFinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.