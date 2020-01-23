GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GCP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth $177,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

