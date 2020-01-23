GCN Coin Trading Down 3.2% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $94,593.00 and $116.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $32.15 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00643477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007976 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

