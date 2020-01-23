Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.53

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $37.78. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 3,841 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine lowered Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

