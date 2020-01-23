GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.40

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 140866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $728.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.