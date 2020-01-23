FY2019 EPS Estimates for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reduced by Analyst

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baidu in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after buying an additional 681,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 628,859 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Baidu by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,851,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

