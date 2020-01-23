FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SNDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SNDE opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

