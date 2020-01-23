FY2019 Earnings Estimate for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Issued By KeyCorp

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

