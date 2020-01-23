FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $753,380.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. FuzeX has a market cap of $753,380.00 and $2,221.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, Coinbe, CoinBene and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinbe, Token Store, Allbit, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

