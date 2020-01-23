Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Liquid, Cobinhood and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000258 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,274.39 or 0.98564346 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Bibox, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

