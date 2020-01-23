FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0029

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FunFair has a market cap of $18.78 million and $142,639.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, HitBTC and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, ABCC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.