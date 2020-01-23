Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $655,077.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053284 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00073102 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.07 or 1.00269301 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033851 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
