Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $655,077.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00073102 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.07 or 1.00269301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033851 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,242,369 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

