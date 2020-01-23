FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 31,062,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,671,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

