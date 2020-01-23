Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €43.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.05 ($43.08).

FRA FPE opened at €37.80 ($43.95) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.73. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

