Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 14.3%

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, 186,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 291% from the average session volume of 47,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

