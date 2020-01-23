Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMS. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

FMS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 5,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

