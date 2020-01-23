Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -384.21 and a beta of 2.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
