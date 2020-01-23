Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -384.21 and a beta of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

