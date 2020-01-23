Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 75,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.71. 39,769,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,079,105. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $71,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 135,066 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

