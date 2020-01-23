Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.57

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.57 and traded as high as $95.15. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB shares last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 1,074,197 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

