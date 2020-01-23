FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

FMC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 650,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,286. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

