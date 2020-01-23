Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE:FLY opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $591.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

