Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

