Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $5.25. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 11,898 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.01 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.