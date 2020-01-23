Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Fitbit reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

FIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fitbit by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 57.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

FIT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

