First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.48 and last traded at $105.42, 650 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

