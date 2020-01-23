First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

