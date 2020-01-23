First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE FEI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.33.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
