First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FMB stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $56.23.

