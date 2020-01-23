First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.