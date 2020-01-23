First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.95 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

