First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, 2,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.
About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
