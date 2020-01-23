First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, 2,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

