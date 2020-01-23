First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

