First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

FEMB stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

