First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) Shares Down 31.5%

First NBC Bank Holding (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ)’s share price was down 31.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 308,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,873% from the average daily volume of 10,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ)

First NBC Bank Holding Co engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. Its products and services include mortgage loans, commercial banking, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

