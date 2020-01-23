First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.