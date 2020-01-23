First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%.

FBMS opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

