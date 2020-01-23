First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.51

Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $29.98. First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 7,546 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNLC. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $320.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

