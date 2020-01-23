FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.29. 66,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

