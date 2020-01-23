FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $259.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,810. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $260.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

