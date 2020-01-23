FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF comprises 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,271. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9603 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.60%.

