FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.