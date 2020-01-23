FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $148.79 and a 1 year high of $224.12.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

