FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,270 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

