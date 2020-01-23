FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,679.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.58. 2,729,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

