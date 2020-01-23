Fiii 1-Day Volume Tops $1,181.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market capitalization of $119,373.00 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fiii has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

